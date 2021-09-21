Richmond Kickers return home for playoff push

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Kickers will be back at City Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 25 to face Toronto FC II.

It’s the Kickers’ first home game since Aug. 28 and it comes at a time where Richmond is trying to stand out in a crowded USL League One playoff field.

Richmond is 11th with 25 points, but is just three points behind New England Revolution II for the sixth and final playoff spot and four points back of Tormenta FC for fifth.

Darren Sawatzky says the Kickers are still a work in progress in his second year as head coach.

“It takes three years to build a winning culture and we had some work to do here,” Sawatzky said. “One week, we’re in the middle of the table, we drop, we go high, we go low. A winning culture isn’t built overnight, so we’re working on it. I think you’ll see the real fruits of the labor in 2022, but along the way, we’re trying to pick up trophies.”