Richmond Kickers Saturday match postponed; positive COVID-19 test on visiting team

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:
Richmond Kickers

Richmond Kickers

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Richmond Kickers Saturday match has been postponed because of a positive COVID-19 test in the visiting team’s organization.

The Kickers announced on Twitter today that their home match against Orlando City B will be rescheduled for a later date. Tickets purchased for the game can be exchanged for a future 2020 regular season match, the team said.  

This is a breaking news update. Stay with 8News for more information.

LATEST HEADLINES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events