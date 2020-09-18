RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Richmond Kickers Saturday match has been postponed because of a positive COVID-19 test in the visiting team’s organization.
The Kickers announced on Twitter today that their home match against Orlando City B will be rescheduled for a later date. Tickets purchased for the game can be exchanged for a future 2020 regular season match, the team said.
Saturday’s home match has been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test in the @OrlandoCityB organization.— Richmond Kickers 🦘 (@RichmondKickers) September 18, 2020
The match will be rescheduled to a later date.
Details: https://t.co/nmgoQ3iA3S #RICvORL pic.twitter.com/V4qZhZNkHt
This is a breaking news update. Stay with 8News for more information.
LATEST HEADLINES
- Richmond Kickers Saturday match postponed; positive COVID-19 test on visiting team
- StormTracker 8: Slow clearing skies with breezy conditions
- Newsfeed Now: Western wildfires rage on; Missouri soldier surprises his kids
- Coronavirus update: Local colleges seeing decrease in COVID-19 cases
- Narrow escape, lifesaving phone call: Oregon woman recalls fire