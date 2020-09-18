Richmond Kickers Saturday match postponed; positive COVID-19 test on visiting team

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Richmond Kickers Saturday match has been postponed because of a positive COVID-19 test in the visiting team’s organization.

The Kickers announced on Twitter today that their home match against Orlando City B will be rescheduled for a later date. Tickets purchased for the game can be exchanged for a future 2020 regular season match, the team said.

Saturday’s home match has been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test in the @OrlandoCityB organization.



The match will be rescheduled to a later date.



Details: https://t.co/nmgoQ3iA3S #RICvORL pic.twitter.com/V4qZhZNkHt — Richmond Kickers 🦘 (@RichmondKickers) September 18, 2020

This is a breaking news update. Stay with 8News for more information.

LATEST HEADLINES