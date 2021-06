RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In celebration of LGBTQ Pride Month, the Richmond Kickers Saturday night game will be Pride Night.

Any game tickets purchased through Virginia Pride will benefit LGBTQ organizations such as VA Pride, Black Pride RVA and Side by Side. The tickets are $18 and $6 from each sale will go to the organizations.

The Kickers play the New England Revolution II at 6:30 p.m.