RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 2022 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup is underway, and one of North America’s oldest continuously operating soccer teams is getting ready to face Major League Soccer’s newest club.

The Richmond Kickers are currently one of four teams from the United Soccer League 1 remaining in the tournament after defeating Northern Virginia FC of the Eastern Premiere Soccer League in their first match and North Carolina Fusion under 23 team of United Soccer League 2 in their second.

Richmond’s next match will be against Charlotte FC of Major League Soccer (MLS).

The Kickers are on a three-game losing streak against MLS teams but haven’t played a major league club since 2015.

Charlotte FC is in their inaugural season and just won their first match in team history a little over a month ago, on March 19.

The defending U.S. Open Cup champion is Atlanta United FC, which won in 2019. The tournament was cancelled in both 2020 and 2021. The Kickers were U.S. Open Cup champions in 1995, having existed as a team for just two years at the time.

The match between Richmond and Charlotte FC is scheduled for Tuesday, May 10. It will be broadcast on ESPN+.