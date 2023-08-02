NORCO, Calif. (WRIC) — The Richmond Kickers Elite Red 09 Boys’ Under 14 team — a youth affiliate of USL League One’s Richmond Kickers — won the Richmond Kickers Youth program its first national title this weekend in California.

The tournament was the Elite Clubs National League (ECNL) Regional League National Championship, held in Norco, California.

According to a release from the Richmond Kickers, the tournament started with a 1-0 win for the boys from Richmond in the quarterfinal, followed by a 3-2 comeback win in the semifinal. The team won the final against STA from New Jersey with an overtime goal to put them up 1-0.

The win is the first time Richmond Kickers Youth team has won a national title in the program’s history.

Richmond United U17, a Richmond team which is not affiliated with the Kickers, also brought a national title back to central Virginia with a 2-0 win at the top of their bracket against Seattle United.

Both youth teams will honored by the Kickers at halftime at an upcoming game at City Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 19 against North Carolina FC.