Cheek, Witherspoon rally Elon to 20-7 victory over Richmond

Local Sports

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Richmond Spiders 2_1548793741183.PNG.jpg

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Davis Cheek threw a go-ahead touchdown pass and McKinley Witherspoon added a fourth-quarter scoring run as Elon spotted Richmond an early lead before cruising to a 20-7 victory in Colonial Athletic Association play.

Beau English staked Richmond to a 7-0 first-quarter lead with a 33-yard scoring strike to Aaron Dykes.

Skyler Davis pulled the Phoenix (2-3, 1-1) within four points with a 35-yard field goal early in the second quarter and Cheek gave them the lead for good when he connected with Bryson Daughtry from 14 yards out to make it 10-7 at halftime.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter the Pro Football Challenge

Pro Football Challenge
Pro Football Challenge

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events