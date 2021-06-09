Richmond Marathon to return to normal downtown, in-person format this fall

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Marathon will be back Nov. 13 and it will look just like any other year, except for 2020 of course.

The 26.2 mile race, along with the half marathon and 8k will all be in-person and start in downtown Richmond.

Interested runners can sign up for the events online now, the price will increase on July 1.

“We are excited to return to our traditional format for the VCU Health Richmond Marathon and join together to celebrate all the aspects of race weekend that participants look forward to when running Richmond,” said Jon Lugbill, Executive Director of Sports Backers. “Events like this help make the Richmond region a vibrant place to live, work, and visit, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone back to downtown Richmond in November.”

The marathon will end near Tredegar Street.

Last year the marathon was spread out over multiple days but runners were still able to cross a finish line.

Many people participating in the marathon and half marathon join a training team. The Sports Backers’ Marathon Training Team starts in-person group training this weekend.