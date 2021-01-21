Richmond native Ali Jennings enters NCAA transfer portal from West Virginia

West Virginia wide receiver Ali Jennings during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — West Virginia wide receiver and Richmond native Ali Jennings is entering the NCAA transfer portal after two seasons with the Mountaineers.

Jennings played in eight games for WVU this season, catching seven passes for 48 yards and a touchdown. In 2019, Jennings’ freshman season, he factored a little more into the Mountaineer offense, catching 19 passes for 192 yards and a touchdown.

“I’m confident I’m making the best decision to reach my goals on and off the field for my family and I,” Jennings said in a statement posted to his Twitter on Thursday.

Jennings spent the majority of his high school football career at Hermitage High School. He transferred to Highland Springs in 2018 for his senior season, where he helped the Springers to a VHSL Group 5A championship.