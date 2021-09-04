Richmond opens 2021 football season with convincing win at home over Howard

Joe Mancuso threw for nearly 300 yards and two touchdowns to help Richmond open the 2021 season with a win over Howard. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Quarterback Joe Mancuso threw for 293 yards and a pair of touchdowns on Saturday afternoon as the Richmond Spiders opened the 2021 season with a 38-14 win over Howard.

The Spiders (1-0) never trailed in the game, scoring touchdowns on their first and last possessions of the first quarter. The Richmond scoring continued for the next two quarters. Richmond led 23-14 at halftime.

Mancuso, in addition to his nearly 300 passing yards on the day, added 54 rushing yards and a touchdown. Aaron Dykes had a pair of rushing touchdowns to go with 54 yards on 15 carries.

Richmond welcomes Lehigh to Robins Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 11 for a 2 p.m. kickoff.