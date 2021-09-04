Richmond opens 2021 football season with convincing win at home over Howard

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Joe Mancuso threw for nearly 300 yards and two touchdowns to help Richmond open the 2021 season with a win over Howard. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Quarterback Joe Mancuso threw for 293 yards and a pair of touchdowns on Saturday afternoon as the Richmond Spiders opened the 2021 season with a 38-14 win over Howard.

The Spiders (1-0) never trailed in the game, scoring touchdowns on their first and last possessions of the first quarter. The Richmond scoring continued for the next two quarters. Richmond led 23-14 at halftime.

Mancuso, in addition to his nearly 300 passing yards on the day, added 54 rushing yards and a touchdown. Aaron Dykes had a pair of rushing touchdowns to go with 54 yards on 15 carries.

Richmond welcomes Lehigh to Robins Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 11 for a 2 p.m. kickoff.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter the Pro Football Challenge

Pro Football Challenge
Pro Football Challenge

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events