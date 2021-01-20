Richmond Spiders men’s basketball cleared to resume season

Virginia forward Sam Hauser (10) dribbles the ball during an NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Charlottesville, Va. (Erin Edgerton/The Daily Progress via AP, Pool)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Spiders men’s basketball team has been cleared to resume team activities, Richmond Athletics announced Wednesday.

Last week, the University of Richmond had to pause its men’s basketball program due to the COVID-19 testing results and contact tracing procedures. As a result, the Richmond Spiders and VCU Rams both had to adjust their men’s basketball schedules.

The Spiders said they will hold a full-team practice this afternoon and will compete with La Salle at the Robins Center on Saturday.