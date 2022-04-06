RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After claiming the Atlantic 10 tournament championship and an impressive NCAA tournament first-round win against the Iowa Hawkeyes, Richmond Spiders’ Tyler Burton has announced he will be declaring for the 2022 NBA draft.

Burton announced the declaration on his Twitter account, stating “these past three years have shown me things that, as a kid, I could only dream about. I would like to personal thank my teammates, coaches and the fans of Richmond. After close talks with coaches, friends and family — I am grateful to announce that I will be declaring the 2022 NBA draft.”

He played 40 minutes in the 12-seed Spiders’ win against the 5-seed Hawkeyes, hitting a double-double; scoring 18 points and securing 11 rebounds. The Spiders won 67-63 before being knocked out in the second round against Providence, 79-51.

Burton added that he will be keeping his NCAA eligibility throughout the process.

The draft takes place on Thursday, June 23.