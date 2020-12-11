Richmond women’s basketball pauses due to COVID-19, cancels 2 games

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Spiders women’s basketball team has paused its season due to COVID-19, according to a statement.

The school said that the move was made “in response to the results from the latest COVID testing and contact tracing”, but did not specify if any players, coaches or staff had the virus.

Richmond has also called off its games against St. Francis on December 13 and Norfolk State on December 17.

“The team continues to follow the guidance and protocols of University health officials and the Virginia Department of Health,” the statement said.

The Spiders are 3-1 on the season and have won their last three games, most recently beating William & Mary on Sunday, 72-55.