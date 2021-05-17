Richmond’s Bob Dandridge joins Basketball Hall of Fame 2021 class

Bob Dandridge (right) won the 1978 NBA championship with the Washington Bullets. Dandridge was announced as part of the 2021 class of Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductees. (AP Photo)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 2021 class of inductees into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame will have more ties to Richmond, as Bob Dandridge was announced as one of the 16 former players and coaches that will be enshrined in the Springfield, Mass. hall of fame.

Dandridge joins Ben Wallace, who played two seasons at Virginia Union, Paul Pierce, Chris Webber, Chris Bosh, Rick Adelman, Lauren Jackson, Yolanda Griffith, Jay Wright, Bill Russell, Val Ackerman, Toni Kukoc, Cotton Fitzsimmons, Howard Garfinkel, Clarence Jenkins and Pearl Moore as members of this year’s class.

Dandridge was born in Richmond and is a graduate of Maggie Walker High School. He would play his college career at Norfolk State University, helping the Spartans claim the 1968 CIAA championship.

Dandridge was drafted 45th overall in the 1969 NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks. A four-time all-star, he won NBA championships with the Bucks in 1971 and with the then-Washington Bullets in 1978. He averaged 18.5 points per game.

Dandridge’s number (10) is retired by the Bucks, and his college number (12) also hangs in the rafters at Norfolk State. He was inducted into the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame in 1992.