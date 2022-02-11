Riverrock outdoor festival returning to in-person format May 20-22

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — For the first time since 2019, Riverrock, Dominion’s outdoor sports and music festival, will be held fully in-person.

Held at Brown’s Island and Belle Isle in Downtown Richmond, Riverrock has taken place in an online and hybrid format since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The live music that is normally a fixture of the festival was live-streamed over the web, and participants only took part in outdoor activities with small groups.

This year, all of the usual events are back: trail running, mountain biking, kayaking, paddleboarding, ultimate air dogs, bouldering, BMX and of course, live music. The music lineup will be announced on March 8.

Two new events will be added to the festival for 2022. The first is an Enduro-style mountain bike trek through James River Park System trails, and the second is the Monsters of the James Fishing Tournament, which was planned to debut at the 2020 festival.

“We are thrilled to return to the much-loved in-person festival format for Dominion Energy Riverrock and once again celebrate Richmond’s incredible outdoor scene with participants, spectators, sponsors, and vendors,” said Megan Schultz, Chief Operating Officer for Sports Backers. “So many of us have gained an even greater appreciation of the outdoors and active living in the past two years and that will help make this year’s festival even more special.”

There are entry fees for most of the festival’s events. Registration is open now and prices will increase after Feb. 17. For more information, visit riverrockrva.com.