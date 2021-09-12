Ryan Fitzpatrick exits Washington debut with hip injury, Chargers pick up Week 1 victory

Washington Football Team quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (42) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Landover, Md. Fitzpatrick was injured on this play and replaced by Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Ryan Fitzpatrick was knocked out of his debut as Washington’s starting quarterback with a right hip injury, as the Los Angeles Chargers would go on to defeat the Football Team 20-16 to open the 2021 season.

Fitzpatrick was injured on a hit from Uchenna Nwosu midway through the second quarter of the season opener against the Chargers. The 38-year-old was helped to his feet by teammates but went back down and was in distress before walking off with trainers.

Fitzpatrick walked immediately to the tunnel and waved to fans on his way out. He was replaced by Taylor Heinicke. Fitzpatrick was 3 of 6 for 16 yards before getting hurt.

Washington is the ninth team Fitzpatrick has started for during his 17-year NFL career.