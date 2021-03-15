Ryan Fitzpatrick signs on for one-year deal with Washington Football Team

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) warms up before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Miami Dolphins need a good game Sunday to ensure they get to keep playing, and that’s especially true for Tua Tagovailoa. Coach Brian Flores has benched Tagovailoa twice in the fourth quarter, including last week at Las Vegas, when backup quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick helped Miami overcome a pair of deficits in the final 10 minutes. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick will be moving from the Miami Dolphins to the Washington Football Team following the signing a one-year deal with the WFT, according to ESPN. The contract promises $10 million for Fitzpatrick, the quarterback could make closer to $12 million with incentives.

ESPN reports that Fitzpatrick will be the starter heading into camp but has competition from Taylor Heinicke for the top spot.

This will be Fitzpatrick’s 17th NFL season and ninth team.

For the Dolphins in 2020, ESPN says the QB made 68.5% of his passes and threw for 13 touchdowns.