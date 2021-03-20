Schedule for remaining Virginia teams in the NCAA Tournament

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA – MARCH 11: Reece Beekman #2 of the Virginia Cavaliers reacts with his team after hitting the game-winning three point basket as time expired on the clock during the second half of their quarterfinals game against the Syracuse Orange in the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum on March 11, 2021 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — March Madness is back and better than ever! Friday’s slate of first round games did not disappoint, as several upsets left many brackets busted by day’s end.

The biggest upset of the day came when 15-seed Oral Roberts University knocked off 2-seed Ohio State 75-72 in overtime. But other upsets included Oregon State besting Tennessee 70-56 in a 12 vs. 5 matchup, 13-seed North Texas upsetting 4-seed Purdue 78-69 in OT, Rutgers ending Clemson’s season with a 60-56 win, and Syracuse besting San Diego State 78-62 in an 11 vs. 6 upset.

Two Virginia schools didn’t emerge victorious on Friday either. Virginia Tech fell to Florida 75-70 in overtime, while Oklahoma State pulled away from Liberty at the end for the 69-60 win.

The first round of the NCAA Tournament continues on Saturday afternoon, and the commonwealth will see three teams in action.

HOME AWAY TIME/TV Virginia (3) Ohio (14) 7:15 p.m./truTV Gonzaga (1) Norfolk State (16) 9:20 p.m./TBS Oregon (7) VCU (10) 9:57 p.m./TNT

The University of Virginia tips off against Ohio University at 7:15 p.m. from Skjodt Assembly Hall on the campus of Indiana University in Bloomington. The Cavaliers had their run in the ACC Tournament last weekend ended abruptly before their conference semifinal game due to COVID-19 protocols. But UVA, the ACC regular season champions, were able to secure a 3-seed in their quadrant of the bracket. The winner in this contest will take on either Creighton or UC-Santa Barbara in the second round.

Norfolk State meets number one overall seed Gonzaga at 9:20 p.m. from Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Spartans earned an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament by way of winning the MEAC championship. Norfolk State already has one March Madness game under their belt, beating Appalachian State 54-53 in the First Four to secure their spot in the Round of 64. The Spartans are hoping to become just the second 16-seed in tournament history to beat a 1-seed. But Norfolk State does have some history as one of the bottom seeds, beating Missouri 86-84 in 2012 in a 2 vs. 15-seed matchup. If the Spartans were to pull off the mammoth upset, they would meet either Oklahoma or Missouri in the next round on Monday.

VCU tips off the final game of the first round at 9:57 p.m. from Indiana Farmers Coliseum against the Oregon Ducks. The Rams are a 10-seed, while Oregon is a 7-seed. VCU lost the Atlantic 10 Tournament championship last Sunday to St. Bonaventure. The Rams are riding a three-game NCAA Tournament losing streak into tonight’s contest. They haven’t advanced out of the first round since 2016. The winner of this game plays either Iowa or Grand Canyon University in the second round.

8Sports will have all your coverage of Virginia teams in the NCAA Tournament. Stay with 8Sports for updates.