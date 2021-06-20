Schedule of VHSL state semifinal contests for area high school teams

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The spring high school sports season is nearing its conclusion, and several area high schools across multiple sports will be competing in the Virginia High School League (VHSL) state semifinals which are slated to begin Monday in some sports.
Below is the full state semifinal schedule:
BASEBALL
Class 6
Cosby at Colgan, June 22, 6 p.m.
Class 5
Frank Cox at Mills Godwin, June 22, 6 p.m.
Class 4
Menchville at Hanover, June 22, 6 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Class 6
Battlefield at Cosby, June 22, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5
Freedom (South Riding) at Douglas Freeman, June 22, Time TBA
GIRLS LACROSSE
Class 6
Colonial Forge at Cosby, June 22, 5:30 p.m.
Class 5
Douglas Freeman at Patrick Henry (Roanoke), June 22, 6 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Class 6
Cosby at C.D. Hylton, June 21, 6 p.m.
Class 5
First Colonial at Deep Run, June 21, 7 p.m.
Class 1
Rappahannock vs. Appomattox Regional Governor’s School, at Dinwiddie Sports Complex, June 21, 6 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Class 6
Cosby at Patriot, June 21, 6 p.m.
Class 5
First Colonial at Douglas Freeman, June 21, 6 p.m.
Class 4
Menchville at Monacan, June 21, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Class 6
Osbourn Park at Cosby, June 22, 4 p.m.
Class 5
Glen Allen at Nansemond River, June 22, 5 p.m.
Class 4
Hanover at Grafton, June 22, 3 p.m.
Class 3
Skyline at New Kent, June 22, 3 p.m.
