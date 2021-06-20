Schedule of VHSL state semifinal contests for area high school teams

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) - We're still tracking Tropical Depression Claudette as it makes its way through Georgia and the Carolinas throughout Father's Day bringing heavy rainfall, the possibility of isolated tornadoes for the eastern sections of the state and damaging winds. This storm system has continually lost strength but will begin to regain strength as it makes its way to the coastline.

Folks in the Carolinas and Georgia will experience a rainy Father's Day. This storm system will make it's way to the coastline late Sunday going into early Monday. As it makes its way to warmer waters it could strengthen back into Tropical Storm status but at that point, it will not be impacting the continental United States. Storm surge may be an area of concern along the coastline of the Carolinas as it makes its way out to see. Any vacationers looking to go to the beach in the Carolinas and Georgia today would be advised not to.