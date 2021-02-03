Spiders men’s basketball postpone next 3 games due to COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Spiders announced on Wednesday that they have postponed their next three men’s basketball games because of COVID-19.

The Spiders were scheduled to play against Dayton on Feb. 5, George Washington on Feb. 9, and VCU on Feb. 12. Team activities will also be paused until Feb. 12.

They said this postponement was due to Sunday’s COVID-19 testing and subsequent contact tracing.

The Spiders next three games have been postponed as Richmond continues to follow University and state COVID protocols. Team activities will remain paused through February 12. #OneRichmond https://t.co/ACIIAelSoQ — Richmond Basketball (@SpiderMBB) February 3, 2021

The University of Richmond has had to pause activities and postpone games multiple other times this season due to the virus. Last week, the Spiders had their game against the Saint Louis Billikens postponed after St. Louis medical staff raised corners related to the coronavirus.

In addition, three weeks ago, UR paused its men’s basketball activities because of the results of coronavirus testing and contact tracing. As a result, they had to postpone their game against VCU.

