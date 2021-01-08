Sports Backers announces three new endurance events

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Sports Backers announced Friday a trio of endurance events set to take place over the next few months.

The “Triple Trail Challenge” will take place Jan. 23-31 and will challenge participants to cover stretches of the region’s best-known trails. Runners will cover 30.6 miles spread over the James River Park Loop, the Leakes Mill Loop in Goochland and the Pocahontas Loop in Chesterfield.

The “24 Hours of Richmond” will allow individuals and teams the chance to record as many miles on foot as possible over a 24-hour period from Feb. 20-21.

And the “Sports Backers Challenge” will challenge participants to complete a 5k, half-marathon and full marathon over the month of March.

The “Triple Trail Challenge” and “24 Hours of Richmond” both cost $50 to register. The “Sports Backers Challenge” will cost $155, with price increases set to take place on Feb. 1 and March 1.

For more information on all three events, head on over to the Sports Backers website.