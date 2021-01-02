Stephens, Parham score 25 each for VMI in 84-79 win

FILE – This July 15, 2020 file photo shows the barracks at Virginia Military Institute in Lexington, Va. Virginia Military Institute’s Board of Visitors voted Thursday, Oct. 29 to remove the prominent statue of Confederate Gen. Stonewall Jackson that stands in front of the barracks on campus. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Jake Stephens and Greg Parham scored 25 points apiece as VMI’s basketball team defeated Chattanooga 84-79. Stephens made 4 of 6 3-pointers. He added nine rebounds and three blocks.

Kamdyn Curfman had 17 points for VMI, which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Sean Conway added seven rebounds.

David Jean-Baptiste scored a career-high 29 points for the Mocs. Stefan Kenic added 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Malachi Smith had 17 points and 10 rebounds.