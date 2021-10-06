Steve Baldwin resigns as CEO of NWSL’s Washington Spirit

HERRIMAN, UT – JULY 05: A detail view of a ball before a game between Washington Spirit and Portland Thorns FC on day 5 of the NWSL Challenge Cup at Zions Bank Stadium on July 5, 2020 in Herriman, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

(AP) — Steve Baldwin has resigned as CEO and managing partner of the National Women’s Soccer League’s Washington Spirit.

He says club President Ben Olsen is now in charge of club operations. Baldwin says he resigned at the request of players and to avoid being a distraction.

His departure comes after the dismissal of Spirit coach Richie Burke. Burke was fired after a Washington Post report detailed verbal and emotional abuse of players.

The league has also been rocked by a sexual harassment and misconduct scandal involving a longtime coach that caused Commissioner Lisa Baird to resign.