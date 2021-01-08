Tampa Bay Buccaneers rush defense will present tough challenge to Alex Smith, Washington Football Team

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two of the NFL’s best defenses will be on display on Saturday night when the Washington Football Team hosts the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild card round.

Washington is ranked second in the league in total defense, allowing 304.6 yards per game and are also second against the pass (191.8 yards per game).

But Tampa Bay is the NFL’s stingiest against the run, surrendering just 80.6 yards per game, nearly 10 yards better than second-place Indianapolis.

With Washington planning to control the clock, and keep Tom Brady off of the field, establishing the run will be a difficult but necessary task for Alex Smith and company.

“(Tampa Bay is) really good up front and then on top of that, they’re very active as a group. they present a lot, they can bring it from all over the place, uh, they give you a lot to prepare for, kinda, kinda looks on the back end, um, I mean, I think anybody out of those 11 guys can come at some point and, uh, so that, that kind of volume, you know, obviously, is tough to prepare for.

Washington’s first playoff game in five years kicks off at 8:15 p.m. at FedEx Field.