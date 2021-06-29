Tanya Snyder, wife of Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder, named team’s co-CEO

Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder, left, and his wife Tanya Snyder, listen to head coach Ron Rivera during a news conference at the team’s NFL football training facility, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Washington Football Team announced on Tuesday that Tanya Snyder, the wife of team owner Daniel Snyder, has been named co-CEO of the franchise.

Mrs. Snyder joins Amy Trask and Kim Pegula as one of the NFL’s female CEOs.

The team said in a statement that Mrs. Snyder has been involved with the franchise’s philanthropic efforts since the Snyder family took ownership of the team in 1999. She had been more involved in regular operations of the Washington Football Team in recent years and will be even more involved as the team formerly known as the Washington Redskins looks to unveil a new name and brand in the near future.

“This team is our family’s legacy,” Mrs. Snyder said in a statement. “We are at a pivotal point in the history of this team as we work to become the gold standard of NFL franchises. The co-CEO titles reflect our approach to that effort. It is a natural progression, but it’s important to formally recognize the diversity of opinion and perspective that informs everything we do. In my new role, I’ll be positioned to ensure the core values that are central to our philanthropy permeate the entire organization and bring us closer to realizing our goals.”

The Washington Football Team will be coming to Richmond for a portion of their 2021 training camp July 27-31. Practices will be held at the Bon Secours Training Center.

Washington begins the 2021 season on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 1 p.m. against the Los Angeles Chargers at FedEx Field.