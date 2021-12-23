Taylor Heinicke clears COVID-19 protocols, will practice today

Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) celebrates after running for a gain against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who missed the Tuesday night matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles because of COVID-19, has cleared protocols and will practice with the team today in preparation for their Sunday night game against the Cowboys.

Heinicke was added to Washington’s Reserve/COVID-19 list on Dec. 17, joining 21 other players including backup quarterback Kyle Allen.

After both Heinicke and Allen continued to test positive, Washington signed Patriots practice squad QB and former Panthers backup Garret Gilbert to start against Philadelphia Tuesday.

Heinicke’s return gives Washington a chance to make the playoffs. – they have to sweep their three remaining games, all of which are against division opponents. Heinicke, who had one of his worst games of this year last time his team played against Dallas, faces a critical test Sunday as they take on the 10-4 Cowboys.