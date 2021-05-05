Thunderstorms didn’t stop Richmond Flying Squirrels fans from celebrating the first game since 2019

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Diamond welcomed fans for the first time since 2019 to the Richmond Flying Squirrels’ home opener against the Hartford Yard Goats.

A severe thunderstorm blew through Richmond just before the first pitch, which delayed the game by about a half hour. However, the weather did not stop fans from coming out.



“We had to come out for that opening game!,” Ted Hatcher told 8News. “It was just a downpour, but now it’s turning out to be a gorgeous night.”

The Diamond allowed about 3,000 fans inside, which is 30% of the stadium’s capacity, in accordance with guidance from Gov. Ralph Northam.

“This is just like wow. This feels good,” Fan Debbie Norman said, describing how it felt to be inside the stadium.

The 2020 Flying Squirrels season was canceled because of COVID-19, so Tuesday’s game was a long time coming for Season Ticket Holder Ray Edwards.



“I didn’t know what to do with myself. It’s my whole summer,” Edwards told 8News.

Edwards and other season ticket holders tailgated before the game started. “We go to spring training every year. Of course, we missed that for two years so this is going to get us back into the swing,” he said.

Edwards has only missed 10 home games in the last 10 years. But for other fans like Debbie Norman who is new to Richmond, it was their first time seeing the Squirrels step up to the plate.

“I’ve been here about a year and a half and I miss baseball,” Norman said.

During all of the excitement, Norman’s boyfriend, Larry Rouse, threw a major curveball and proposed to her before the game.

“I’ve been waiting for an audience so that I could do this,” Rouse said as he knelt down on one knee.

“Yes, I will!,” Norman replied. She said she had no idea Rouse was going to propose at the game.

There are still some limited tickets available for other Squirrels games this week. Click here for details.