RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Flying Squirrels begin their three-game divisional playoff series against the Erie SeaWolves tonight, and time is running out to get tickets to see them on the big stage.

The Flying Squirrels won the Eastern League Southwest Division First-Half title in June, earning them a spot in the Eastern League Playoffs for the first time since 2014. The first game of their first playoff series is tonight, Sept. 20 in Erie, and Thursday night, Sept. 22, the two teams face off in Richmond.

The 2022 season was the Squirrels’ first with new manager Dennis Pelfrey, who led the High-A Eugene Emeralds to a league championship last year. The Squirrels’ new hitting coach and pitching coach won championships last year as well with the Low-A San Jose Giants.

“These playoff runs don’t happen a lot and when they do, you have to take advantage of it and also enjoy it,” said Flying Squirrels CEO Todd Parnell. “We look forward to giving Dennis Pelfrey and our 2022 Flying Squirrels squad a loud and packed home-field advantage. Grab your tickets and join us for this historic game.”

Tickets are in very low supply for Thursday night’s game. As of Sept. 20, tickets are only available in section 118 and in General Admission. Tickets can be found here.

Gates open at The Diamond at 5 p.m. on Thursday, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35. The first 1,500 fans at the park will receive a Flying Squirrels rally towel and there will be fireworks after the game.

Though the results of the 2022 Eastern League playoffs have not yet been decided, the Squirrels have already won a Double-A title this year. With 5,779 fans at their regular season finale against the SeaWolves, The Diamond hosted a total of 406,560 for the year, the most in Double-A.