Training camp a family affair for Chase Young

RICHMOND, Va. — Chase Young had quite the fan club during his first public training camp of his NFL career.

That group included his family, which made the trip down I-95 from Upper Marlboro, Md.

“He loves it,” Chase’s father, Greg, said Saturday during Fan Appreciation Day, Washington’s final practice in Richmond. “He was happy to be here for the first time. Last year, we missed it due to the COVID and he’s having fun, you know? I talked to him last night, he’s having a ball.”

Chase is appreciative.

“It feels great seeing my mom over there supporting and my other family (members) and just the fans, all the fans out here supporting,” Chase said. “I wish I could slap everybody’s hands, sign everybody’s jersey and ball.”

One of the fans wearing Young’s No. 99 is Tyler Caron, who made the trip over from Virginia Beach.

It’s the first jersey that Caron has purchased in nine years.

“We’re all excited about his arrival here, his second year’s going to be electric,” Caron said.

Greg has high expectations for his son in his second year in the league.

“Always hard work, never give up, never takes a play off,” Greg said. “You’re going to see tenacity. That’s what he brings.

“He never lets up. His motor is there, you know? And I put that motor in him!”