Training has been different, but the Richmond Kickers are excited to start the season

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After months of waiting, the Richmond Kickers finally have a game to look forward to. The season begins this Saturday in Georgia when the team plays Tormenta FC.

“I’m excited for the guys,” said Sporting Director and Head Coach Darren Sawatzky. “I think they’ve earned the opportunity to go out there and do it and we’ll see what happens.”

Sawatzky is in his first season with the Kickers and the coronavirus pandemic has presented an extra challenge for Richmond.

Health and wellness protocols from USL League One mean that training has been different from what teams are used to. But everyone is dealing with the same thing. So once Richmond takes the field they’ll have to quickly learn about themselves.

“From the technical side, we know what we have but we don’t know what we have,” added Sawatzky. “When you haven’t played and trained for four and a half months, it’s very difficult to know where the rhythm is, what the pairings are like.”

No games are scheduled beyond this weekend, but USL League One is expected to release a season schedule soon.

“We’re ready to compete,” said Sawatzky.

Kickoff Saturday is scheduled for 8 p.m. and will air on ESPN+.