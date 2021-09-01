Richmond Spiders’ Coach Huesman says ‘Trust your technique’ ahead of season opener against Howard Bison

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After a 3-1 spring with just a loss to James Madison that was No. 1 at the time, the Richmond Spiders enter the 2021 season ranked No. 22 in the nation.

They open at Robins Stadium against Howard at 2 p.m. on Saturday and return every starter from last season.

With that experience ingrained, head coach Russ Huesman is telling his players to have confidence in the work they’ve put in.

“You just gotta trust your technique,” Huesman said. “Our guys have been trained in every aspect of the game and how to react to different things that happen.

“Always in the first game, you are going to see things you don’t expect,” Huesman continued. “You hope our guys are smart enough and bright enough to adjust to anything throughout the course of the game.”

Richmond dominated the only other meeting in the series, winning 68-21 in 2017.