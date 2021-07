HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Tuckahoe Little League brought home the Virginia state Senior League championship, outscoring their seven opponents by an 82-10 margin in Wise County.

Tuckahoe blanked Lancaster, 6-0, in the championship game on Tuesday.

The run also included a perfect game.

The team also fundraised $2,336 to make a purchase of non-perishable food supplies for the food bank in Wise County.

Their tournament highlights can be watched on YouTube.