Two Powhatan teams are heading to the Dixie Softball World Series

POWHATAN, Va. (WRIC) — The Powhatan Youth Athletic Association (PYAA) will be well represented at the 2020 Dixie Softball World Series in Oxford, Alabama.

Two softball teams, the PYAA Debs and PYAA Ponytails, will make the trip south looking to bring home a championship.

“We’re going down there to do something that we don’t get to do often,” said Debs head coach Chris Bryant.

Teams have been able to practice at open fields thanks to Powhatan County Parks and Recreation and both teams are looking forward to the trip.

“Could be a once in a lifetime opportunity,” said Ponytails head coach Stony Gillespie. “They’ve all grown up together, they’re all in the same classes and the girls are having a great time. They’re loving it.”

For many players on the Debs, these games could be their final on a softball field. That makes this trip that much more special.

“Here we are, 18, 19, they’re aging out and they’re doing it for the last time,” added Bryant. “We’re gonna go out with a bang.”

The coronavirus pandemic prevented usual qualifying for the Dixie Softball World Series so both teams instead received invites to Alabama. An opportunity they could not pass up.

“It’s not for me, it’s for them,” said Gillespie. “This is their opportunity to do what they want.”