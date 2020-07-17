Two ‘unconfirmed positive’ COVID-19 tests postpone Richmond Kickers season opener

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Kickers season opener Saturday at Tormenta FC has been postponed because of two unconfirmed positive COVID-19 tests within Tormenta FC’s organization.

The results come from a July 7 test done by Tormenta FC.

The decision to postpone the match has been made out of an abundance of caution following initial unconfirmed positive COVID-19 cases for two individuals on Tormenta FC’s covered persons list. The individuals have been immediately isolated at home, is recovering in good spirits under the care of team physicians and infectious disease experts from DHR, and all league, local and state health and wellness protocols are being followed. – USL League One

If the game is rescheduled USL League One will announce that at a later date.

The Richmond Kickers tell 8News that their latest COVID-19 test results came back negative. Today the full Kickers’ 2020 schedule was released.

Richmonds home opener is August 1.