Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K returns to Richmond, runners to expect changes

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)— One of the city’s signature events makes a return this year, but with a slightly different look. The Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K Race will be postponed to a later date, spread out over a few days and be held in multiple locations.

Instead of happening at the end of March, the race will be held June 3-June 6. The traditional single-day race will be spread out over four days for 12 hours each day to encourage social distancing.

Runners can also sign up for one of two different courses: Richmond’s Byrd Park or the Virginia Capital Trail at Dorsey Park in Henrico County.

Chip timing will also make a comeback to the race.

Runners who like an extra challenge can tackle the “10K Challenge” this time around. Participants who complete both courses will receive a medal and an unique gift.

“We navigated through crazy times last year,” said Meghan Keogh, Race Director for the 10K.

Last year’s race looked similar except many more participants competed virtually by timing themselves at select locations.

Keogh said the decades old race attracts 27,000 people annually.

“We won’t have big, huge crowds like we usually do which is kind of the fun of the event,” she said.

She added safety is the organizers’ number one priority.

“Physical activity is more important than ever during isolation in these times,” said Keogh.

Ray Flournoy participated in every race since its inception. He said the pandemic changed the way the race will look well into the future. “It will never go back to the way it used to be, so we understand that,” he said. “Hopefully we can still have fun, stay healthy and get out there.”



Registration is now open to sign up for the virtual race or to compete in-person. If you participated in last year’s race, you will receive a discount when signing up for this year’s 10K race. If you’d like to defer this year’s race, the deadline is Sunday, February 28.