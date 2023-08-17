RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A University of Richmond running back who was not selected in the 2023 NFL Draft has signed with the Minnesota Vikings.

According to a release from the Vikings, Aaron Dykes is joining the team as an undrafted rookie free agent after five seasons with the Richmond Spiders.

During his 42 games for the Spiders, Dykes rushed for 1,980 yards and 16 touchdowns on 470 carries and caught 77 passes for 750 yards and eight touchdowns. He also returned 73 kickoffs for three touchdowns and a total of 1,802 yards, averaging 24.7 yards per return.

On Oct. 26, 2019, Dykes became the first player in Spiders history to return two kickoffs for touchdowns in one game against the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Vikings have two games remaining in its 2023 preseason schedule; one against the Titans at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19 and one against the Cardinals at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26.