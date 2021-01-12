University of Richmond pauses its Men’s Basketball program due to COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The University of Richmond announced Tuesday morning that it was pausing its men’s basketball program due to COVID-19.

The athletics department said this decision was made based on the results of coronavirus testing and contact tracing.

The university added no decisions have been made about any upcoming games for the Spiders. Previously, UR was scheduled to play Virginia Commonwealth University on Saturday.

Last week VCU had to cancel its Saturday game due to COVID-19 as well.

