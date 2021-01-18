UVA basketball game against NC State postponed

Virginia guard Kihei Clark (0) moves the ball during an NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Charlottesville, Va. (Erin Edgerton/The Daily Progress via AP, Pool)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – UVA’s men’s basketball game against NC State scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed due to an outbreak of COVID-19 within the Wolfpack program.

According to a statement released on the UVA basketball Twitter account, “The postponement follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the NC State men’s basketball program. The team is adhering to the outline protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report.”

The Cavaliers are currently 9-2 overall and 5-0 in ACC play. They won their last contest on Jan. 16, beating Clemson 85-50. UVA jumped up five spots in the most recent AP top-25 poll, ranking 13th in the country.

UVA’s next game comes Saturday night when Georgia Tech comes to John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville. Tip-off is 8 p.m. and you can watch the game on the ACC Network.