Virginia catcher Kyle Teel (3) goes up to bat during an NCAA baseball game on Saturday, June 10, 2023 in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Caudill)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — The starting catcher for the University of Virginia’s (UVA) baseball team was selected in the first round of this year’s Major League Baseball (MLB) Draft.

According to UVA Athletics, Kyle Teel was selected by the Boston Red Sox with the 14th overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. Teel is the 15th player from UVA to be drafted in the first round. According to MLB’s website, Teel is the 7th ranked prospect in this year’s draft.

Teel attended high school in Ridgewood, New Jersey, where he was named Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior in 2020. He was projected to be selected in that year’s draft but he withdrew in order to attend UVA.

During his three seasons at UVA, Teel started 175 games and hit four grand slams, more than any player in the school’s history. He finished his time in Charlottesville with the 7th most home runs, 8th most runs scored, 9th most total bases.

In 2023, Teel was named Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Player of the Year and First Team All-ACC, was a finalist or semifinalist for several other awards and was a consensus All-American.

Teel’s .407 batting average during the 2023 was the second highest in the ACC and 14th highest in the nation. Teel recorded 105 hits during the season, the second most in the ACC, fourth most in the nation and second most in the history of UVA baseball.