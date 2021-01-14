UVA women’s basketball opts out of remainder of 2021 season

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The University of Virginia women’s basketball team’s season is officially over. The program announced Thursday that the remainder of the team’s games have been canceled due to health and safety concerns.
“The decision was made with the overall health and safety of the student-athletes and staff in mind after the program postponed or canceled six games due to COVID protocols,” the official team statement read in part. “Injuries have also left the Cavaliers with a depleted roster impacting the ability to safely practice and compete.”
“We have the pleasure of coaching a very resilient group of young women who have fought through injuries, a strict COVID-19 protocol, and all the mental battles that come with it,” Cavaliers head coach Tina Thompson said. “So the decision to end our season mid-stream comes with great difficulty. As difficult as it is to end our season in this manner, it is a necessary one. The health and safety of our student-athletes will always be the number one priority.”
The Cavaliers last played Dec. 13, losing to Florida State 69-51. The team’s previous five games, including their originally scheduled game against N.C. State for tonight, had all been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.
UVA will finish the 2020-21 season with a record of 0-5.
