HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Varina Blue Devils dominantly won the VHSL Class 4 Boys Basketball State Championship title against Loudoun County on Thursday at VCU’s Siegel Center after a score of 61-35.

Varina picked up their second state championship title in the same school year after also winning the football championship in December.

The Blue Devils beat King’s Fork in the state semifinals and were congratulated by Governor Glenn Youngkin for the victory.

In the VHSL state final against Loudoun County, VCU-bound Alphonzo Billups posted 15 points, followed by Christian Carden with 14 points.

Varina’s deeply-talented sports teams handled business this year. Give it up for your state champs!