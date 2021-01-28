VCU and UR to host relocated Atlantic 10 men’s basketball tournament

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — There was interest expressed by both the programs at VCU and the University of Richmond, and now the Atlantic 10 Conference has made it official – the 2021 A10 men’s basketball tournament will be held in Richmond.

The decision comes after the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forced the conference to relocate the tournament from its originally-scheduled home of Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The tournament will take place from March 10-14, with games being played at both the Siegel Center at VCU and the Robins Center on the campus of the University of Richmond.

“This decision is a great example of exceptional collaboration between the A-10 membership, our media partner NBC Sports, Barclays Center and our A-10 COVID-19 Medical Advisory Committee,” A10 Commissioner Bernadette V. McGlade said. “Independently both VCU and Richmond submitted proposals to host, so their willingness to combine efforts and support the league’s best interest to separate the days with four games is truly appreciated. The fact that we have two premier arenas, within six miles of each other, willing to host is a tremendous advantage for the A10 in our goal to provide the safest, best experience for our teams, coaches and campus communities.”

The conference also received proposals from the University of Dayton, Duquesne University, George Mason University and Saint Louis University to host the tournament, but as McGlade said, ultimately Richmond became the choice due to the fact that having two arenas in close proximity of one another will allow participating schools and tournament officials plenty of space to prepare for play while also adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

The 2021 tournament will be the first since 2004 that the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA tournament will be decided on campus.