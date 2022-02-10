VCU Athletics apologizes after visiting commentator highlights accessibility issues

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University issued an apology to the University of Rhode Island’s Associate Athletic Director and Media Relations Director Shane Donaldson after a lack of accessibility forced him to forgo calling the basketball game between the two schools.

On Tuesday night, the VCU Rams Men’s Basketball team hosted the Rhode Island Rams at the Seigel Center. Donaldson, who has cerebral palsy, was prevented from reaching the media booth, which is completely surrounded by fencing. To clear the fencing, VCU provided a step ladder.

Donaldson was angry about the situation, and that the VCU’s athletic department considered this arrangement to be acceptable as a supposed permanent solution.

“I’ve never been in a situation where I’ve had to climb a ladder,” said Donaldson. “It’s baffling to think that that was a job well done.”

He says Tuesday night was the first time he felt subhuman in his adult life.

Vice President of Virginia Commonwealth University and Athletic Director Ed McLaughlin tweeted an apology to Donaldson, saying he had apologized personally for causing him “undue emotional harm.”

“Access and inclusion are central to our values, and we fell short last night,” the statement says. “We will learn from this mistake so we can eliminate barriers to inclusion in the future. We will continue working with the University’s ADA office to evaluate and rectify the situation immediately.”

Photo: Shane Donaldson

VCU moved their media booth up to the second level prior to the start of this season, in order to make more room for floor seating. Donaldson said VCU offered to arrange another place for him to sit and call the game, but he thought the offer was insincere and does nothing to fix this issue in the long run.

“Could they have thrown something together? Possibly, but what does that do for the next person?” Said Donaldson.

The situation was an embarrassing and frustrating experience for Donaldson, but he says he does not plan to dwell on it as he looks forward to the end of the season.

“I’m sure it’ll feel awkward, but at the end of the day, it happened,” said Donaldson. “This isn’t something I want to deal with, and it’s not fun to talk about by any stretch, but you deal with it. That’s life.”