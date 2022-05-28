DAVIDSON, N.C. (WRIC) — The Virginia Commonwealth University Rams baseball team are headed to the NCAA Tournament after concluding their 2021-2022 season with a 15-game win streak — and their second consecutive Atlantic 10 Championship.

The Rams’ run in the conference tournament included a 14-6 upset of 1-seed Davidson Wildcats in the semifinal and a 10-7 win over cross-town rival Richmond Spiders in the final.

VCU hit three home runs against Davidson, one of which from first baseman Tyler Locklear being good for three runs. Every Ram that stepped up to the plate against Davidson recorded a hit to help hand A-10 Pitcher of the Year Blake Hely his second loss of the season.

Against Richmond, VCU designated hitter Will Carlone went 4 for 4 from the plate and hit seven RBIs, including a grand slam. Locklear tied the school record with his 19th home run of the season. Locklear is one home run away from tying the school record for career home runs and is No. 2 in VCU history for runs and RBIs.

This is VCU’s third conference title in baseball since joining the A-10 in 2012. The Rams now have an overall record of 40-18 as they wait for May 30, when they will find out who they play in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.