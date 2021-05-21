VCU baseball extends nation’s longest current win streak to 18 games, beats James Madison, 10-1

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The VCU Rams kept rolling to end the regular season.

The Rams extended college baseball’s longest active winning streak to 18 games, finishing off a two-game road sweep of the James Madison Dukes, 10-1.

VCU broke a 1-1 deadlock in the top of the fifth on Liam Hibbits’ three-run homer, then put the game away with five runs in the ninth inning.

Hibbits was 2-for-4 with three RBIs, while Connor Hujsak went 2-for-4 with three runs, three RBIs and a home run of his own.

Five VCU pitchers combined to limit the Dukes to a run on five hits, striking out 11 batters.

VCU (34-14) now awaits its matchup for the Atlantic 10 tournament, which they will host at The Diamond beginning on Thursday.