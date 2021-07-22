VCU basketball coach Rhoades signs two-year extension to contract

RICHMOND, VA – DECEMBER 07: Head coach Mike Rhoades of the VCU Rams calls a play in the first half during a game against the Old Dominion Monarchs at Stuart C. Siegel Center on December 7, 2019 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University announced its men’s basketball coach Mike Rhoades has signed a two-year contract extension.

“It’s an honor to be the coach at VCU, and I never take it for granted,” Rhoades said in a statement. “I’m excited to continue to build this the right way, by investing in great people and players. I’m excited to help our guys move forward.”

This will extend his contract through the 2026-2027 season.

“Coach Rhoades did an exceptional job with our young team this season under very unusual circumstances,” said Ed McLaughlin, Vice President and Director of Athletics, in an announcement on Thursday.

The college said Rhoades will enter his fifth season with VCU’s basketball program in 2021-2022. In 2019, his team captured the outright Atlantic 10 Conference regular-season championship.