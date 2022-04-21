RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Chris Cheeks, VCU basketball’s third-leading scorer who went on to join the Rams’ coaching staff, has passed away at the age of 54.

A native of Washington, D.C., Cheeks joined the Rams in 1987 as a transfer from Lon Morris Junior College in Texas. In just two years at VCU, Cheeks scored 1,273 points, made first and second-team All-Sun Belt, scored over 30 points in a game on ten occasions and became one of only two rams to average over 20 points per game in his career.

Cheeks averaged 17.3 points per game in his first year at VCU. In his second and final year, Cheeks averaged 23.8 points per game, a figure that no Ram has been able to match to this day.

Cheeks returned to VCU as an assistant coach in 1995. In 1996, the Rams won the Colonial Athletic Association Championship and in 2000, Cheeks left the team again. He would go on to work as an assistant coach at West Virginia, Charlotte, Georgia State, Western Kentucky, Georgia State and Boston College.

Current head men’s basketball coach Mike Rhodes posted a tweet in honor of Cheeks, saying “We lost one of our greats! Chris Cheeks was a great player but even better man, teammate & friend & he absolutely loved VCU. May you Rest In Peace Cheeks! Prayers to his beautiful family.”