VCU basketball makes schedule changes

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — VCU men’s basketball has had to make some schedule changes for its slate of Atlantic 10 Conference games this week.

The Rams announced their Feb. 10 game against Davidson and their Feb. 12 game against UMass have been postponed as both the Wildcats and Minutemen programs enter COVID-19 protocols.

VCU did manage to schedule two games for this week, beginning Tuesday, Feb. 9 with a road game against Dayton (5 p.m., CBS Sports Network). The Rams will then take on St. Bonaventure at the Siegel Center on Friday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. That game can be seen on ESPN2.

The Rams are currently 13-4 overall and 6-2 in A10 play, having won their last three games. VCU was last in action on Feb. 3, defeating Rhode Island 63-62.