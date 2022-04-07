RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The VCU Rams Men’s Basketball team’s greatest scoring threat this year hopes to take his talents to the next level on the biggest stage in basketball.

In a tweet posted Thursday afternoon, senior forward Vince Williams, Jr., who led the Rams in scoring last season, announced that he plans to declare for the 2022 NBA Draft.

“Thank you Ram Nation for these past four years,” Williams said in the announcement. “You welcomed me with open arms and have supported me the entire time.”

Williams was named to the all-Atlantic 10 first team for the 2021-2022 season, and was A10 Player of the Week the last week of January.

Last season, Williams led the Rams in points and rebounds — and was second in assists, steals and blocks. Williams also made 65 three-pointers, more than twice as many as any other player on the team.

In 2021, the Denver Nuggets selected Rams sophomore guard and A10 Player of the Year, Nah’Shon “Bones” Hyland, as the 26th overall pick in that year’s draft. This made Hyland the third-highest draft selection from VCU to date, and the first Ram to be drafted in 11 years.

The NBA Draft lottery will take place Tuesday, May 17.