VCU beats Mount St. Mary’s 60-42: Limited fans allowed back in the Siegel Center

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — VCU Rams men’s basketball faced off against Mount St. Mary’s University today, scoring 60 points against their 42 for the Rams’ third win of the season.

Nah’Shon “Bones” Hyland had 14 points as VCU defeated Mount St. Mary’s 60-42. Dakota Leffew led the Mountaineers with 14 points.

Just 250 of VCU’s fans got to watch their win in the Siegel Center. This is the first time this season the team has played for fans on their home court.

The stands at today’s game were no longer empty but looked very different compared to the 7,500 sold out seats usually seen at VCU games.

VCU fans are allowed back in the Siegel Center for the first time this season and I gotta say, as a former ram this feels GOOD. 🟡⚫️



Fans are socially distanced, masks are required inside the facility and we are one step closer to “normal” life again. @8NEWS @VCU_Hoops pic.twitter.com/hTRL0MUy6Q — Tyler Thrasher (@TylerJThrasher) December 5, 2020

Fans were spaced rows apart with the mandatory use of face coverings while inside the facility to stay within COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Chris Crowley, or some might call ‘Pav’, is more than a familiar face at VCU games and he was elated to be back in the stands to watch his team.

“This is home. VCU, the Siegel Center is home. Home feels a little weird right now but its 2020. Weird is the name of the game.”

Safety is the top priority for Crowley, the staff at the Siegel Center and VCU’s basketball program.

“We’ve got to keep ourselves healthy so we can cheer more,” Crowley said. “When we get to March, I hope there’s a vaccine so we can have a few more people bit by bit. We don’t get that if we’re not taking care of each other.”

Hearing the buzzers, buckets and even the ‘bricks’ are all just part of the game he loves.

“I know these guys appreciate every fan who can come,” Crowley said. “Every fan who is cheering at home. Everyone who sees them on the street and gives them a ‘go rams!’ I know I appreciate that. If I’m out walking around and you see me and say ‘Hey Pav go rams!’ I’m gonna be like, ‘go rams that’s right.'”

VCU’s now at a 3-2 record with their next game at home to North Carolina A&T.

LATEST HEADLINES: