VCU comes up short in A10 men’s championship game, loses to St. Bonaventure

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The VCU men’s basketball team lost the Atlantic 10 tournament championship game Sunday 74-65 to top-seeded St. Bonaventure.

The conference title was decided in Dayton, Ohio a week after the semifinal games concluded at the VCU Siegel Center.

The Rams came up just short in their quest for an automatic berth in the 2021 NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament. However, VCU appears to have secured an at-large berth in “The Big Dance” based on their regular season and conference tournament performances.

The full 68-team NCAA tournament field will be announced at 6 p.m.

